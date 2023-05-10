Paramount Global Communications Chief Jenny Tartikoff Exits

Jenny Tartikoff has stepped down as executive vp of global communications at Paramount Pictures, effective immediately.

Paramount chair-CEO Brian Robbins revealed her exit in a note to staff.

Tartikoff arrived at the Melrose lot in November 2021, not long after Robbins ascended to studio chief. She previously held a top communications job at Universal.

In her role, Tartikoff oversaw all the studio’s corporate communication strategies including media relations, awards, executive and internal communications and corporate social responsibility. She reported to Robbins.

Below are separate memos from Robbins and Tartikoff.

Internal Note from Robbins:

All,

I wanted to let you know that Jenny Tartikoff informed me that she will be departing the company, effective today. She has been a trusted colleague to us, and I am grateful for her contributions to the studio and our team.

Please join me in wishing her the very best.

Brian

Internal Note from Tartikoff:

Dear Team,

There’s no easy way to share this news, but I’ve made the hard decision to leave the company.

In just under two years, we’ve accomplished and achieved so much together, helping to restore Paramount’s legacy as one of Hollywood’s most iconic and successful studios. Without a doubt, the best part was getting to know and work with you. Along with all our hard work and hustle, we shared so many laughs and so many special moments. I will forever feel privileged to have been a part of this studio’s new chapter.

I want to thank Brian and his senior team for their leadership, vision, and friendship; all our incredible partners across the many teams we collaborate with; and our stellar Global Communications Group—you’re all so talented, strong, and gracious. It’s been a true honor.

Please stay in touch – life is long – I’ll be rooting for you, and I know our paths will cross again!

Jenny