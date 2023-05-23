Jeremy Allen White Describes “Gross” Diet to Gain Weight for A24 Wrestling Movie: “You Don’t Feel Great”

Somehow, food keeps becoming a focus amid Jeremy Allen White’s recent projects.

The star of FX’s The Bear, returning next month for season two, spoke to Esquire in an interview published online Monday about his role as the late real-life wrestler Kerry Von Erich in the upcoming A24 feature The Iron Claw. The Sean Durkin-directed film, which also stars Zac Efron, Lily James, Harris Dickinson and Holt McCallany, tells the fact-based story of how patriarch Kevin Von Erich (Efron) launched a family dynasty of professional wrestlers in the 1960s.

When asked to describe his process for achieving a bulkier physique for the role in the movie that does not yet have an announced release date, White admitted that he was continuously consuming calories. “Eating all the time — like, never stopping,” he said. “In the morning, I would have waffles, almond butter. In the middle of the day, I was eating turkey patties and avocado all the time. It’s really just gross.”

He continued, “You’re trying to consume as much as you possibly can, and, to be honest, you don’t feel great. I was training as well, but, I don’t know, trying to get that big, it’s no way to live.”

White made it clear that Efron, who similarly added plenty of brawn for the film, made his own transformation seemingly look easy. “Zac’s a maniac,” White said. “He’s so focused and knowledgeable on training, diet, all that. In terms of a physical transformation, I think he kind of blew us all out of the water. He looks really amazing in this thing.”

The Shameless alum also teased a bit about the highly anticipated second season of his series The Bear, in which he plays Carmy, an esteemed chef charged with leading a struggling Chicago-based sandwich shop. White mentioned that the new batch of episodes will show his character’s continued efforts to turn the shop into “something a bit more elegant.”

He added, “Joy and inspiration are the big themes in the second season, and not just for Carmy, but also for Sydney, Marcus and Richie.”