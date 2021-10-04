Jeremy Davies, Elizabeth Reaser, Luke Kirby Join MGM Horror Thriller ‘Dark Harvest’ (Exclusive)

Jeremy Davies, Elizabeth Reaser and Luke Kirby have joined the cast of Dark Harvest, a horror thriller that David Slade is directing for MGM.

Casey Likes and E’myri Crutchfield are starring in the project that Matt Tolmach and David Manpearl are producing via Matt Tolmach Productions.

Adapting Norman Partridge’s 2007 Bram Stoker Award-winning novel of the same name, the script by Michael Gillo is set in a small Midwestern town in which every fall a supernatural specter rises from the cornfields and makes its way toward the town’s church. There, gangs of teenage boys hungrily await their chance to confront the legendary nightmare in an annual harvest rite of life and death.

The story centers on a boy named Richie Shepard, who lives in the shadow of his big brother who won last year’s run and earned his ticket out of town. To prove himself and join his brother, Richie pairs up with Kelly Haines, a restless dreamer who will do whatever it takes to escape this dead-end town. Against the rules and the odds, Richie and Kelly decide to hunt down the legendary nightmare to win the run and their freedom, together.

Character details are being kept in the jack-o’-lantern.

Gillo and Pamela Hirsch are executive producing. Harvest is set for a Sept. 9, 2022 release.

Davies recently wrapped The Infernal Machine, in which he played opposite Guy Pearce. The Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning actor will be seen next starring in the Universal and Blumhouse horror thriller The Black Phone, and adaptation of the Joe Hill short story directed by Scott Derrickson that will release next year. He is represented by Zero Gravity Management and attorney Karl Austen.

Reaser, who appeared in The Twilight Saga, can be currently seen portraying former White House volunteer Kathleen Willey in Ryan Murphy’s Impeachment: American Crime Story. Other recent credits include The Handsmaid’s Tale and The Haunting of Hill House. She is represented by UTA and Goodman Genow.

Kirby won an Emmy and earned a nomination in the guest actor category for portraying Lenny Bruce in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Other recent credits include M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass and HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot. He is repped by the Gersh Agency and the Gary Goddard Agency.