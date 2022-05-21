Jeremy Renner to Play David Armstrong, Reporter Who Exposed Sackler Family’s Links to Opioid Crisis

MCU star Jeremy Renner is set to play David Armstrong, the Pulitzer-winning investigative reporter who helped expose the Sackler family’s links to the U.S. opioid epidemic, in a new biopic from Hell or High Water producer Julie Yorn. Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly will write and direct the as-yet-untitled project, which Yorn is producing alongside 101 Studios, who are introducing it to buyers in Cannes.

In a series of articles based on secret emailed and documents, Armstrong helped reveal how the Sackler family had been involved in the aggressive marketing of Purdue’s painkiller OxyContin, which contributed to the national opioid epidemic that has killed more than 450,000 Americans over the past two decades. He exposed how Purdue co-chairman and president Richard Sackler backed a company plan to mislead doctors about the strength of the drug.

The Sackler family’s involvement in pushing OxyContin has already been adapted for screen, the story covered in Disney+ limited series Dopesick, in which Michael Stuhlbarg played Richard Sackler.