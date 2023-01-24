‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Producer Jerry Bruckheimer on His First Oscars Nomination: “It Finally Got Around to Me”

Jerry Bruckheimer has produced more than 50 films, but, for the first time at age 79, the Top Gun: Maverick producer can add a new line to his resume: Oscar nominee.

“I’ve been doing this a long time and it finally got around to me,” Bruckheimer said, speaking Tuesday morning from his home in Los Angeles, after learning that the Tom Cruise-starring action sequel has been nominated for six Oscars, including best picture.

The Paramount movie, which has grossed $1.49 billion worldwide, is also nominated in the adapted screenplay, original song for Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand,” editing, visual effects and sound categories.

“We brought an older audience back to theaters who hadn’t been going,” Bruckheimer says, of Top Gun: Maverick, which opened May 27 with a 96 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a rare A+ Cinemascore from audiences. “And I think the Academy responded to that.”

Cruise, while nominated as a producer alongside Bruckheimer, David Ellison and Christopher McQuarrie, was not nominated in the best actor category for his performance in the film, nor was director Joseph Kosinski nominated.

“They certainly deserve [to be nominated],” Bruckheimer said. “Tom willed this into existence. He’s the heartbeat of the movie.”

Bruckheimer said he had not yet spoken to Cruise about the nomination this morning. “I’m sure he’s on a set working,” the producer said.

Asked whether Paramount might re-release Top Gun: Maverick in theaters in order to take advantage of any Oscar box office effect, Bruckheimer said, “We’ll certainly start those discussions.”

While Bruckheimer has attended many Oscars ceremonies before, he expects that his first as a nominee will be, “A lot more exciting. It will add a lot more tension.”

Asked the first thing he plans to do as an Oscar nominee, the producer said, “I’m going to the gym.”