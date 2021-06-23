Jerry Seinfeld to Star in Netflix Comedy About Pop-Tarts ‘Unfrosted’

Jerry Seinfeld will tackle a feature comedy about breakfast pastry the Pop-Tart for Netflix.

Seinfeld will direct, produce and star in Unfrosted, which is inspired by a bit in his last stand-up special, 2020’s 23 Hours to Kill, about the origins of the Pop-Tart.

He co-wrote the comedy with Spike Feresten and Barry Marder, both of whom worked on Seifeld’s animated feature Bee Movie.

Netflix and Seinfled have previously worked together on the interview series Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee, as well as two comedy specials, including 23 Hours to Kill and 2017’s Jerry Before Seinfeld. The streamer also landed worldwide rights to sitcom Seinfeld in a five-year deal worth $500 million, with the series hitting the service later this year.

Production is set to start on Unfrosted next spring.

