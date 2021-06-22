Jesse Eisenberg, Adrien Brody, Riley Keough to Star in ‘Manodrome’ Thriller

Jesse Eisenberg, Adrien Brody and Riley Keough are set to star in John Trengove’s Manodrome, to be unveiled at the Cannes virtual market.

The nihilistic thriller tells the story of Ralphie, played by Eisenberg, an Uber driver and aspiring bodybuilder who is inducted into a libertarian masculinity cult and loses his grip on reality when his repressed desires are awakened. Felix Culpa’s Keough, Gina Gammell, and Ryan Zacarias are producing with Ben Giladi’s Rainmaker Entertainment.

CAA Media Finance arranged financing and will handle the sale of the domestic rights. An international rights deal is understood to be in the works ahead of Cannes.

Trengove is making his English-language debut after his Xhosa-language debut feature, The Wound, screened at Sundance and Berlin. Eisenberg is best known for his star turns in The Social Network and the Now You See Me film franchise.

Brody won an Oscar for his role in The Pianist. Keough will next be seen in A24’s Zola and Amazon’s Daisy Jones & The Six series.

Keough is represented by CAA, Thirty Three Management and The Lede Company. Brody is represented by CAA.Tengrove is represented by CAA and Independent Talent Group. Eisenberg is represented by CAA.