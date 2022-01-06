×
Jessica Chastain Says Her ‘355’ Stunt Double Pushed a Bruise Back Into Her Head After On-Set Fall

While appearing on 'The Late Late Show' Wednesday night, the film's star and producer revealed the injury resulted from her falling and hitting her head on a marble floor.

Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain did a number of her own stunts for her upcoming female-led and star-studded action-thriller The 355 — but one resulted in a hospital visit.

The actress and producer appeared alongside her co-star Penélope Cruz Wednesday night on The Late Late Show with James Corden to promote the upcoming spy-flick, and while there, revealed how one stunt during a fight sequence had led to her hitting her head on a marble floor.

“I had fallen and hit my head. I misjudged the distance. I heard a crack,” Chastain recalled to a shocked audience before joking, “No, yeah, that might be why I’m the way I am today.”

The 355 star said that once she fell, “everyone stopped and like look scared” while she herself “was a bit stunned.” As she recounted the incident, Chastain said she “didn’t know what was happening” until her stunt double came up to her.

“She’s so sweet. She is French and doesn’t speak a lot of English and she just comes up to me and she goes, ‘I’m sorry, but I have to put it back in,'” Chastain said. “And I’m sitting there and I’m like, ‘Put what back in? Are my brains outside of my face? What’s happening?'”

Chastain added that “I guess it was just a bruise she was pushing back in my head.”

The actress said after the visit from her stunt double, she got back up and “did a couple more takes because, you know, I don’t give up easy.” After that she went to the hospital.

Cruz, who before Chastain started to recall the incident admitted “that day I was really worried,” said she had to tell her fellow actress to get medical attention.

“We had to convince you to go to the hospital because you didn’t want to go,” Cruz said.

Chastain also appeared on The Ellen Show earlier in the day, where she revealed that a trip-up during another stunt led to her making a pained face that ultimately ended up in the movie’s final cut. This time, Chastain was walking a plank after agreeing to do the scene as a trail. “They were going to have the stunt person do it, and I was like, ‘no, I have to do it!'” she told DeGeneres.

But when she got up there, “we went past where I thought I was going to jump from and doubled the height.” While looking down at the entire crew and who was looking up at her, Chastain said she realized “the only way I’m getting off this ledge is: I’m jumping!”

That’s when the team grabbed the shot and the star’s pained expression, “That really hurt; that’s not acting!” she said.

Directed by Simon Kinberg, The 355 also stars Diane Kruger Fan Bingbing and Lupita Nyong’o and hits theaters Friday, Jan. 7.

