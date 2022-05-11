Neon Takes Jessica Chastain, Anne Hathaway Thriller ‘Mothers’ Instinct’

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Neon has nabbed U.S. rights to Mothers’ Instinct, a remake of the 2018 Belgium psychological thriller Duelles, with Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway set to star. Duelles helmer Olivier Masset-Depasse will take on directing duties on the adaptation, which begins principal photography May 25.
Set in the early ‘60s, Mothers’ Instinct sees Chastain and Hathaway playing Alice and Celine — two 1960s housewives, best friends and neighbors — who live an apparently idyllic, traditional lifestyle with manicured lawns, successful husbands and sons of the same age. But when a tragic accident shatters the perfect harmony of their lives, guilt, suspicion and paranoia begin to unravel their sisterly bond and a darker side of the maternal instinct emerges.
Hathaway and Chastain act as producers on the film together with partner Kelly Carmichael under Chastain’s Freckle Films banner.
European production and sales outfit Anton will fully finance Mothers’ Instinct and is handling international sales.
Duelles was a critical hit in Belgium, where it swept the national Margritte awards, winning nine honors including best film and best director.
The deal for Mothers’ Instinct was negotiated by Neon’s Jeff Deutchman, evp of acquisitions & production, with Cecile Gaget, Anton’s president of international production and distribution, in addition to CAA Media Finance on behalf of the producers.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
Stanley Tucci
Cannes: Ralph Fiennes, John Lithgow, Stanley Tucci, Isabella Rossellini Join ‘Conclave’
-
Jacob Tremblay
Cannes: Jacob Tremblay Teaming with ‘C’mon, C’mon’ Breakout Woody Norman on Survival Drama ‘Skeleton Tree’
-
Vanessa Hudgens
Cannes: Vanessa Hudgens to Lead, Exec Produce Female Trucker Movie ‘Big Rig’ (Exclusive)
-
international
Cannes Sets Mads Mikkelsen, Javier Bardem, Alice Rohrwacher, Agnes Jaoui for ‘Rendez-vous’ Lineup
-