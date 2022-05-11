Neon Takes Jessica Chastain, Anne Hathaway Thriller ‘Mothers’ Instinct’

Neon has nabbed U.S. rights to Mothers’ Instinct, a remake of the 2018 Belgium psychological thriller Duelles, with Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway set to star. Duelles helmer Olivier Masset-Depasse will take on directing duties on the adaptation, which begins principal photography May 25.

Set in the early ‘60s, Mothers’ Instinct sees Chastain and Hathaway playing Alice and Celine — two 1960s housewives, best friends and neighbors — who live an apparently idyllic, traditional lifestyle with manicured lawns, successful husbands and sons of the same age. But when a tragic accident shatters the perfect harmony of their lives, guilt, suspicion and paranoia begin to unravel their sisterly bond and a darker side of the maternal instinct emerges.

Hathaway and Chastain act as producers on the film together with partner Kelly Carmichael under Chastain’s Freckle Films banner.

European production and sales outfit Anton will fully finance Mothers’ Instinct and is handling international sales.

Duelles was a critical hit in Belgium, where it swept the national Margritte awards, winning nine honors including best film and best director.

The deal for Mothers’ Instinct was negotiated by Neon’s Jeff Deutchman, evp of acquisitions & production, with Cecile Gaget, Anton’s president of international production and distribution, in addition to CAA Media Finance on behalf of the producers.