Jessica Chastain Explains Why She Has Declined to Sign Some Fans’ Books After Her Viral ‘Evelyn Hugo’ Moment

Jessica Chastain is discussing her autograph rule of thumb following a viral video showing her declining to sign a copy of a book that does not currently have her attached for a planned adaptation.

A video that recently got attention on TikTok shows Chastain opting not to sign a copy of author Taylor Jenkins Reid’s 2017 novel The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo while meeting with fans in New York City following a performance of her Broadway revival of A Doll’s House. Chastain, who has been the subject of fan-generated campaigns to star as book character Celia St. James, told the fan in the TikTok video, “I can’t sign that, just because I’m not doing it.” Chastain remained upbeat in the footage and posed for a selfie with the individual.

“I’ve been asked multiple times by fans, to sign books that I’m not attached to contractually,” the Oscar winner tweeted Wednesday. “Because it feels wrong, and like Im taking credit for someone else’s work, I’ll say I cant sign because I’m not doing it. That doesn’t mean I’ve read a bad script.”

I know how excited many you are about adaptations. Please dont read too much into a video. There is no news about anything. Except that I’m onstage until June 10th. Hope to see you 🤍 #ADollsHouse — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) April 19, 2023

She added in a follow-up tweet, “I know how excited many you are about adaptations. Please dont read too much into a video. There is no news about anything. Except that I’m onstage until June 10th. Hope to see you.”

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Chastain’s representatives for further comment.

A film version of the best-selling book has been in development at Netflix, with Liz Tigelaar (Little Fires Everywhere) penning the screenplay, while Jenkins Reid and Margeret Chernin are executive producing. Jenkins Reid’s 2019 novel Daisy Jones & The Six was made into an Amazon series starring Riley Keough that launched last month.

During a January appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live!, host Andy Cohen asked Chastain if she’s aware that many book fans want to see her in the Evelyn Hugo film. “I do know that there is an online thing about it,” the George & Tammy actress replied at the time. “Sure, send me a script.”