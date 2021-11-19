Jessica Chastain Nets Palm Springs International Film Awards Honor for ‘Tammy Faye’

Jessica Chastain has a date in the desert on Jan. 6.

The actress, producer and star of Searchlight Pictures’ The Eyes of Tammy Faye — the Michael Showalter pic tracking the rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker — has been selected to receive a Desert Palm Achievement Award in the actress category at the Palm Springs International Film Awards. The event will be held live and in-person from the Palm Springs Convention Center.

The festival honor marks a return for Chastain as she previously was awarded the Chairman’s Award in 2018 and a Spotlight Award in 2012. Previously announced honorees at the Jan. 6 event include Jane Campion (Director of the Year), Penélope Cruz (International Star Award, Actress) and Kristen Stewart (Spotlight Award, Actress).

“In The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Jessica Chastain brilliantly portrays televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker in a story that chronicles her singular life and style,” said fest chairman Harold Matzner. “Jessica once again showcases both her acting and singing talents, embracing the makeup, hairstyles and fashion of Tammy Faye.”

Chastain next stars in The 355, The Good Nurse, The Forgiven and George & Tammy.