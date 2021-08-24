Jessica Chastain Says Makeup for ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ Has Done “Permanent Damage to My Skin”

Jessica Chastain’s major transformation into famed televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker for the upcoming biographical drama The Eyes of Tammy Faye has done permanent damage to her skin.

That’s according to Chastain, who in a recent interview with The Los Angeles Times, revealed that the process for becoming Faye daily on set involved an average of four hours in the makeup chair, with the longest being more than seven hours. “I think for sure I’ve done some permanent damage to my skin on this,” Chastain said.

While the actress says she eats “very pure” and takes care of her skin, the makeup was “heavy” and stretched out her skin. “When you’re wearing it all day every day — the weight of it on your body, it stretches your skin out,” Chastain said before joking, “I finally took it off and I was like, ‘I look 50 years old!'”

Chastain ultimately said it was fine because “it’s for my art,” but the very first test she did with all the makeup on still “freaked” her out and made her question whether she would even be able to act while underneath it all.

“People think it’s easier, but it’s not. You have to reach through the makeup — you can’t let the makeup be the performance,” Chastain explained. “She was so emotional, and I was afraid that I wouldn’t be able to get emotional with all this stuff all over me. Am I going to be able to see people and feel free? I just had to get used to it. So much for me is I have to trick my mind.”

After that first test, she experienced a day where she was in the makeup chair for seven and half hours. After that, Chastain said she was both “panicky,” “afraid” and was experiencing hot flashes because what she was wearing was so heavy and hot. The actress said she had “no energy left” when she got to set that day, which became a slight issue for her as Faye was “supposed to show up with so much energy.”

“It was like going on a long-distance flight every day. Because if it takes seven-and-a-half hours to put on, it’s going to take at least two hours to get off. It was concerning to me. I was worried about my circulation,” she said. “That’s the most prosthetics I’ve worn. Even the bronzer and the foundation are so much darker, the lashes are thicker. The makeup gets heavier as she gets older.”