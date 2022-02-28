Jessica Chastain Wins SAG Award for ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye,’ Encourages Aspiring Actors to “Keep Going”

Jessica Chastain took home the the award for female actor in a leading role for The Eyes of Tammy Faye at the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday.



The actress was nominated alongside Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Lady Gaga (House of Gucci), Jennifer Hudson (Respect) and Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos).

“I’m completely stunned,” the actress was quick to say when taking the stage.

After thanking the film’s cast, who Chastain described as the “best acting troupe one could have,” she shared her thoughts on portraying televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker in the film.

“It was a dream of mine to play Tammy Faye. She was a real trailblazer and she wrapped her arms around those who were repeatedly cast aside and she launched herself into decades of LGBTQ love,” Chastain said. “I worked on the project for 10 years and I hope we made her story the way she would be proud of.”

Chastain also offered words of encouragement to aspiring actors.

“There were years of studying and auditioning and not getting jobs and I know what that feels like and I know the loneliness of what that feels like. And so for those of you who are struggling and feeling unseen I just want you to know to keep going because you’re one job away, I promise. And the thing that really kept me going was you, it was everyone in this room, and it was this community and I love my artistic family.”

Chastain also expressed her thoughts are with Ukraine: “And my heart is with our international family all over the world right now who is fighting for their safety and their freedom and I love you all so much.”

Backstage, Chastain admitted to being “really shocked” and “very emotional” with her SAG win. “I’m just really happy. I got to put this movie together and I worked for 10 years playing and I’ll tell you researching a character like Tammy Faye was an absolute joy. I love her and I wish I could have met her but it was a labor of love for me and how wonderful to play a woman who believes in unconditional love and I’m very excited to put that out into the world right now.”

Chastain continued to praise Faye Bakker for being someone who “loved unconditionally,” “loved without judgment” and someone who “ threw her arms around those who felt like they were cast away and castoff from society.” “And I want to celebrate that. I love celebrating earnest love, radical acts of kindness and love, and putting a film like that into the world that celebrates that I hope will inspire others to live it,” she said.

The actress’ SAG win comes ahead of Chastain’s Oscars nomination for best actress for the role.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye was directed by Michael Showalter and written by Abe Sylvia.

The 28th annual SAG Awards was broadcast live on TNT and TBS from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. For the first time, the show will be available the following day on HBO Max.