Jessie Buckley Faces Demons in Alex Garland’s ‘Men’ Trailer

Jessie Buckley, having just nabbed a best supporting actress Oscar nomination for her role in The Lost Daughter, is a haunted mess in the final teaser trailer for Alex Garland’s Men, which was released Wednesday morning.

Written and directed by Garland, who helmed Ex Machina and Annihilation, the A24 horror pic follows a young woman, Harper, played by Buckley, who goes on a solo vacation to the English countryside after the death of her ex-husband.

Harper just wants to be left alone. But from her first walk through the surrounding woods, she senses she is being pursued. What begins as a simmering dread becomes a nightmare where Harper sees apparitions of a character played by Rory Kinnear, in a churchyard and then a haunted house.

Those sightings ignite Harper’s darkest memories and deepest fears in Garland’s feverish, shape-shifting horror film. “Why are you doing this!” the young woman screams out at one point in the trailer.

In The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal‘s directorial debut, Olivia Colman plays a British professor vacationing alone in Greece, and Buckley plays the same woman roughly 20 years earlier when she was raising her two daughters.

A24 will release Men, which has the poster tagline “What Haunts You Will Find You,” on May 20, 2022. The film’s cast also includes Paapa Essiedu, star of Gangs of London and I May Destroy You.