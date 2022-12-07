Jessie Buckley of ‘Women Talking’ to Be Honored at Oscar Wilde Awards (Exclusive)

Jessie Buckley, the Oscar-nominated Irish actress soon to be seen in theaters in the Sarah Polley written and directed drama Women Talking, is getting saluted at the 2023 Oscar Wilde Awards.

The 17th annual event, held on the Thursday night before the Academy Awards, is set for March 9 at J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath’s Bad Robot production company in Santa Monica.

Created by the US-Ireland Alliance, the Oscar Wilde Awards celebrate the work of those from Ireland — and some who are not — who contribute to film, television and music. The Banshees of Inisherin actress Kerry Condon, a native of Tipperary, Ireland, also will be honored.

The Killarney-born Buckley, 32, stars with Frances McDormand, Rooney Mara and Claire Foy in Women Talking, which premiered at the Telluride Film Festival this summer and hits theaters Dec. 23 via United Artists.

In her THR review, Sheri Linden wrote that Buckley’s character, the mother Mariche, “lashes out at nearly everyone with a fierce belligerence that’s laced with unspoken vulnerability.” She received a Gotham Awards nomination for her performance in October.

Last year, Buckley received a supporting actress Oscar nom for her turn as the younger version of Olivia Colman’s character in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter and an Olivier Award for portraying Sally Bowles opposite Eddie Redmayne in Cabaret in the West End.

“When Jessie started her career, Andrew Lloyd Webber [called her] ‘an extraordinary artist. She must not be allowed to be meddled with,'” US-Ireland Alliance president Trina Vargo said. “Her incredible, authentic performances show that she hasn’t been.”

Buckley’s upcoming projects include director Christos Nikou’s Fingernails, also starring Riz Ahmed, for Apple Original Films and a reunion with Colman in the feature Wicked Little Letters.

She’s already done memorable work in Beast (2017), Wild Rose (2018), Judy (2019), I’m Thinking of Ending Things (2022) and Men (2022) and on television in Fargo and Chernobyl.