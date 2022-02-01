Berlin: Jessie Buckley, Vicky Krieps, Fiona Shaw Board Rebecca Lenkiewicz’ ‘Hot Milk’

British stage and screen writer Rebecca Lenkiewicz, whose work includes the Oscar-winning Polish drama Ida, alongside Disobedience and Colette, has lined up a trio of major names for her directorial debut, Hot Milk.

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter, Wild Rose), Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve, Baptiste) and Vicky Krieps (Serre Moi Fort, Phantom Thread) have signed up to lead the drama, based on the bestselling novel by Deborah Levy. Set to delve into the complexities of a relationship between a single mother and daughter, Hot Milk is billed as an intimate exploration of sex, love and the bonds that tie us all together. HanWay Films has picked-up worldwide sales rights and will launch the project at the virtual European Film Market in Berlin.

The story follows Rose (Shaw) and her daughter Sofia (Buckley) who travel to the Spanish seaside town of Almería to consult with the shamanic Dr. Gomez, a physician who could possibly hold the cure to Rose’s mystery illness, which has left her bound to a wheelchair. But in the sultry atmosphere of this sun-bleached town Sofia, who has been trapped by her mother’s illness all her life, finally starts to shed her inhibitions, enticed by the persuasive charms of enigmatic traveler Ingrid (Krieps). “Sofia’s increased freedom becomes too much for her controlling mother, and as the hot sun beats down, their relationship simmers with pent-up resentments and bitterness, threatening to tear the fragile threads that hold them together, and leading them to a dramatic conclusion.”

Hot Milk was developed by Bonnie Productions together with Film4 and is produced by Oscar nominee and BAFTA winner Christine Langan (The Lost King, The Phantom of the Open, The Queen). Executive producers are Farhana Bhula, Ollie Madden and Daniel Battsek for Film4. The film is in pre-production and will start shooting in September in Almería.

“I couldn’t ask for a bolder, more seductive script for Bonnie Productions’ first film than Hot Milk,” said Langan. “From Deborah Levy’s hypnotic, powerful novel of longing, guilt and love, Rebecca has crafted a tense, visceral, cinematic script and brought together a magnificent triumvirate in Fiona, Jessie and Vicky. It’s inspiring to work with this deep seam of female talent and to support Rebecca’s vision as director in bringing Hot Milk to the big screen.”

Added HanWay Films managing director Gabrielle Stewart: “We are such fans of Rebecca’s incredible talent, and it was a joy to work on Colette. To be launching her debut as a director is a huge privilege, and Hot Milk fits perfectly alongside her incredible female driven body of work.”

Lenkiewicz is represented by Casarotto Ramsay & Associates, Buckley by United Agents and CAA, Shaw by Independent Talent and Krieps by CAA.