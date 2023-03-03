Jeymes Samuel’s ‘The Book of Clarence’ Lands September Release Date

Jeymes Samuel’s star-packed The Book of Clarence will open in theaters Sept. 22, Sony announced Thursday. The Legendary Pictures movie is written and directed by the multi-hyphenate British filmmaker and singer-songwriter, who made his feature debut when helming the acclaimed 2021 Western The Harder They Fall.

Inspired by Hollywood epics set in biblical times, Book of Clarence stars LaKeith Stanfield as a down-on-his-luck denizen of Jerusalem who attempts to capitalize on the influence of the Messiah for his own personal gain. It’s a journey that instead leads him on an exploration of the idea of faith.

The movie’s high-profile cast also includes Omar Sy, RJ Cyler, Benedict Cumberbatch, James McAvoy, Anna Diop, Teyana Taylor, David Oyelowo, Alfre Woodard and Marianne Jean-Baptiste. Additional cast includes Caleb McLaughlin, Babs Olusanmokun, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Nicholas Pinnock, Micheal Ward, Chase Dillon, Tom Glynn-Carney and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor.

In addition to helming, writing and composing the score, Samuel is producing Book of Clarence alongside James Lassiter, Tendo Nagenda and Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter. Garrett Grant is the executive producer. Sony is releasing the film via its deal with Legendary.

Book of Clarence opens in theaters in the midst of the fall film festival season.

Below-the-line crew includes director of photography Rob Hardy (Mission: Impossible – Fallout), production designer Peter Walpole (The Matrix Resurrections) and Oscar-nominated editor Tom Eagles (Jojo Rabbit). Antoinette Messam, who worked with Samuel on The Harder They Fall, returns as costume designer.

The postproduction crew includes Adam Azmy (Avatar) as visual effects supervisor and Stefano Corridori (Blade Runner 2049) as special effects supervisor.