Jodie Comer to Star in ‘The End We Start From’ Thriller

Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer is set to star in the thriller The End We Start From from Benedict Cumberbatch’s SunnyMarch, Hera Pictures, Anton and BBC Film.
Mahalia Belo will direct the film from a script by Alice Birch (Normal People, Succession) and adapted from the novel by Megan Hunter. Sébastien Raybaud’s production and financing banner Anton and SunnyMarch recently announced a development and production agreement for a slate of feature films, with Anton acquiring a minority share in SunnyMarch.
The End We Start From will be the first project under the agreement. BBC Film and Anton will finance the film, which is set around an environmental crisis leaving London submerged by flood waters, and a young family torn apart in the chaos.
As a woman and her newborn try and find their way home, the profound novelty of motherhood is brought into sharp focus in an intimate and poetic portrayal of family survival and hope.
Production is set for August 2022, with Anton to launch global sales at the Cannes market, and UTA Independent Film Group will handle a U.S. sale. The producer credits are shared by Leah Clarke, Adam Ackland, Liza Marshall, Sophie Hunter and Amy Jackson.
Cumberbatch, Comer, Raybaud, Cecile Gaget and Eva Yates will executive produce.
