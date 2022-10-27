Joe Alwyn Joins Emma Stone in Yorgos Lanthimos’ ‘And’ (Exclusive)

Joe Alwyn has joined Emma Stone in Yorgos Lanthimos’ next movie, And.

Alwyn, who had a breakout role in Ang Lee’s literary adaptation Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, also starred in Lanthimos’ The Favourite alongside Stone. “We are so excited to be collaborating with Joe once again after our extraordinary journey together on The Favourite. He is a brilliant actor and a welcome addition to the all-star cast Yorgos has put together here.” Searchlight Pictures presidents Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum said in a statement.

And begins production in New Orleans this month. Lanthimos will helm the film based on a script developed by Element Pictures and Film4 and penned by The Lobster director and Efthymis Filippou.

The storyline for And remains under wraps, but the film reunites the filmmaker with Element Pictures, Searchlight and Film4 following their collaboration on the Oscar-winning The Favourite and Poor Things, now in postproduction.

Alwyn joins an ensemble cast that already has Oscar winner Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley and Hong Chau. He recently starred in Lena Dunham’s Catherine Called Birdy for Amazon Studios and Claire Denis’ Stars at Noon for A24.

His other credits include Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir: Part II, Kasi Lemmons’ Harriet and Joel Edgerton’s Boy Erased. And will be produced by Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Kasia Malipan and Lanthimos.

Alwyn is repped by CAA, Independent Talent Group, Entertainment 360 and Peikoff Mahan.