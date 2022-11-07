×
Joel Kinnaman, Mark Strong’s ‘Silent Hour’ Thriller Sells Wide Globally for AGC International

Brad Anderson’s Boston-set crime drama netted worldwide deals at the American Film Market ahead of production in Malta and Toronto early next year.

Joel Kinnaman Mark Strong
Joel Kinnaman, Mark Strong Vivien Killilea/Getty Images; Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images

Brad Anderson’s action thriller The Silent Hour, starring Joel Kinnaman and Mark Strong, nabbed a slew of worldwide pre-sales at the recent American Film Market.

AGC International, the international sales and distribution arm of Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios, closed deals with Square One Entertainment in Germany; Signature Entertainment in the U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand; and Wild Bunch in France.

Other territories sold include Vertice in Italy and Latin America; You Planet in Spain; WWE in Benelux; SF Studios in Scandinavia; Prorom Media in Eastern Europe; MGN in Baltics and CIS; Ascot Elite in Switzerland; Nos Lusomundo in Portugal; United King in Israel; Empire Entertainment in South Africa and Movie Cloud in Taiwan.

Ahead of casting a female co-lead, production on The Silent Hour is set to start in Malta and Toronto in February. 

The Boston-set crime drama will see Kinnaman play a police detective who suffers a workplace accident that leaves him hearing impaired. Sixteen months later, as an interpreter for the police department, he battles a team of corrupt cops trying to eliminate a deaf murder witness in an apartment building.

AGC Studios will finance and produce the picture with Eric Paquette’s Meridian Pictures. Anderson will helm The Silent Hour from a screenplay by Dan Hall.

