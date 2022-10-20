Joel Kinnaman to Star in ‘The Silent Hour’ Action Thriller, Brad Anderson to Direct

Joel Kinnaman is set to star in the action thriller The Silent Hour, with Brad Anderson on board to direct for AGC Studios and Meridian Pictures.

The Boston-set crime drama will see Kinnaman play a police detective who suffers a workplace accident that leaves him hearing impaired. Sixteen months later, as an interpreter for the police department, he battles a team of corrupt cops trying to eliminate a deaf murder witness in an apartment building.

Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios will finance and produce the picture with Eric Paquette’s Meridian Pictures. Anderson will helm The Silent Hour from a screenplay by Dan Hall.

The Silent Hour will go into production in early 2023. There’s no word on additional casting.

Kinnaman has been the lead in Apple TV+’s sci-fi series For All Mankind. He will also star in John Woo’s action-thriller Silent Night, and Sympathy for the Devil, appearing opposite Nicolas Cage. Kinnaman’s other credits include James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, In Treatment, The Killing, House of Cards and Altered Carbon.

The deal for The Silent Hour was negotiated by Erik Hyman at Paul Hastings for Meridian Pictures, by Paradigm Talent Agency for Anderson, and by Anant Tamirisa for AGC Studios.

Kinnaman is repped by WME and Magnolia Entertainment.