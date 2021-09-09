×
Asia Argento, Riccardo Scamarcio, JoeyStarr Join French Thriller ‘Interstate’

Jean Luc Herbulot ('Saloum') will direct the crime thriller, which XYZ Films is pitching to buyers at the 2021 Toronto Film Market.

Italian stars Asia Argento (xXx), and Riccardo Scamarcio (John Wick: Chapter 2) will join French actor and raper JoeyStarr (Polisse) to lead the cast of Interstate (La Saveur de la Mort), a French-language supernational thriller being introduced to buyers at the Toronto Film Market.

JoeyStarr will play a hitman facing a very French existential crisis who decides to get out of the business and jump town with the woman he loves (Argento). But his former boss (Scarmarcio) has other plans.

Jean Luc Herbulot, whose Senegalese action film Saloum premieres Sept. 16 in the Midnight Madness section of the Toronto International Film Festival will direct. XYZ is handling world sales outside of France and Belgium and will be discussing the project with buyers in Toronto.

Anthony Jaswinski (The Shallows) wrote the screenplay to Interstate, which is being produced by Jean-Jacques Neira for Belgium shingle Fontana, Christophe Mazodier for France’s Polaris Films, and Hicham Benkirane at HBK F.C. Matt Smith and Lawrence Mattis at Circle of Confusion, and Todd Brown and Maxime Cottray at XYZ Films are executive producers.

Production on Interstate is set to begin this winter for a late 2022 release, with KMBO Distribution handling France and Belga releasing the movie in Belgium.

XYZ has carved out a profitable niche in high-concept genre titles, produced and shot in Europe. Their recent slate includes the sci-fi thriller Stowaway, starring Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette, which shot in Germany; the Norwegian featuring The Trip, starring Noomi Rapace and Aksel Hennie as a dysfunctional couple trying to kill each other during a romantic cabin vacation; and the dystopian drama Vivarium starring Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots, which shot in Ireland and Belgium.

Deadline first reported the Interstate casting.

