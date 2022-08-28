John Boyega Developing Story for ‘Attack the Block’ Sequel With Writer-Director Joe Cornish

John Boyega is helping shape the story for the anticipated follow-up to his 2011 indie alien invasion actioner Attack the Block.

In a recent interview with Collider, the sequel’s star opened up about how his new producer duties were impacting his involvement with the film’s script. According to Boyega, the story is being “presented” by both him and Attack the Block‘s writer and director Joe Cornish.

“We’ve collaborated heavily on making a story that makes sense for Moses and the other characters, and the new characters that will be coming up in the sequel too,” the actor-producer said. “And then, also, there’s different perspectives in writing it, with Joe having his perspective and me having mine.”

Boyega also shared a few details about the plot of the sequel, which comes a decade after the original film. Attack the Block followed Boyega’s Moses, a young gang leader turned local hero who uses his street smarts to fight an alien invasion.

The duo already has the “main spine of the story” for a follow-up he says will see them “blow the dust off” Cornish’s bible for the original film for another story that will be “about aging the character slightly and seeing where he’s at now.”

“London has changed so much, in so many different ways, over the years since the first movie,” Boyega explained. “We’re just tryin’ to make sure we explore all of that while bringing in a whole different vibe to that crazy ass first movie that we made.”

Attack the Block was Cornish’s debut as writer-director, and is one of Boyega’s earliest roles, frequently credited as his breakout.