John Boyega Signs With UTA (Exclusive)

John Boyega has signed with UTA.

The Hollywood Reporter can confirm that alongside signing the British star in all areas, the talent agency has also signed Boyega’s production company UpperRoom Productions.

The deal marks Boyega’s return to Hollywood agencies after four years away, having left WME in 2019. Since then, he’s been solely repped by Femi Oguns at the U.K.’s Identity Agency Group.

Boyega — who found global fame thanks to the Star Wars trilogy sequel — has been on something of a roll recently. He landed a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award for his turn in Steve McQueen’s Small Axe anthology in 2021, while last year he earned critical praise for his lead performance in Breaking — which he also exec produced — and also starred in Gina Prince-Bythewood’s historical epic The Woman King.

His latest feature, the sci-fi comedy They Cloned Tyrone in which he stars alongside Jamie Fox, recently opened the American Black Film Festival in Miami and lands on Netflix July 21. Among his upcoming projects is the long-awaited sequel to his 2011 breakout Attack the Block with writer/director Joe Cornish.

UpperRoom Productions, which Boyega launched in 2016, has inked deals with studios and streamers for both African features and kids animation.

Boyega — also known for his advocacy work and strong support of racial equality — will continue to be represented by Oguns at Identity Agency Group, align Public Relations, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.