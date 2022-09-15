Box Office: John Carpenter’s ‘Halloween’ to Play Again in Theaters

John Carpenter’s 1978 classic horror pic Halloween, along with the fourth and fifth sequels in the iconic series, are being rereleased in theaters for the second year in a row beginning later this month.

CineLife Entertainment, Compass International Pictures and Trancas International Films are partnering to bring Halloween, 1988’s Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and 1989’s Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers back to the back screen. More than 670 screenings are planned in roughly 417 theaters.

Carpenter’s Halloween first debuted on Oct. 25, 1978 in cinemas and on drive-in screens nationwide. The story film follows Michael Myers, the infamous villain who turns a night of Halloween tricks and treats into something much more sinister for three young women, including Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis’ breakthrough role).

There’s been renewed interest in the franchise with the success of 2018’s Halloween — which saw Curtis reprising the role — followed by Halloween Kills and this year, Halloween Ends.

“We are ecstatic to once again showcase the legendary Halloween franchise in theaters and continue our strong partnership with Trancas International Films and Compass International Pictures,” says Bernadette McCabe, CineLife Entertainment’s executive vp. “Halloween fans nationwide showed their unwavering appreciation for the iconic series over the years, and we are overjoyed to have the opportunity to bring back such a well-received tradition.”