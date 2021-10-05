Watch John Cena as ‘Peacemaker’ in First Look at HBO Max Series

- Share this article on Facebook
HBO Max is giving fans a first look at Peacemaker, the hotly-anticipated spinoff series to James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad reboot, which stars John Cena as the titular “hero,” a psychotic costumed killer with a metal helmet who is convinced he is America’s greatest patriot.
Gunn is directing the Peacemaker series, which picks up at a hospital following the events of The Suicide Squad. Christopher “Peacemaker” Smith (Cena) wakes up only to be told by an orderly that there is no superhero known as the Peacemaker. Jennifer Holland returns as her Suicide Squad character, Emilia Harcourt, with Robert Patrick as Peacemaker’s disapproving father.
HBO Max screened the clip (below) on Tuesday as part of a virtual event to mark the upcoming European launches of the streaming service. HBO Max will roll out in 27 European territories starting later this month. Peacemaker will premiere on HBO Max in January.
You can check out the Peacemaker clip below.
