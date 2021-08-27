John Cena Understands Why Dave Bautista Wants to Separate Himself From Other WWE Stars

John Cena has responded to Dave Bautista’s comments about potentially starring in a movie with him.

In Esquire’s video series “Explain This,” Cena praised Bautista for his talent and said he understood why the Marvel actor doesn’t want to be “lumped in” with other former professional wrestlers. “I’m super sad about that, because Dave Bautista is an unbelievably gifted actor,” Cena admitted. “He’s done some amazing work. But I think when someone makes a statement like that, I think the important thing is to try and look at things from their perspective. Dave has worked so hard on his craft. And he is so dedicated to his characters. And really wants to put forth a body of work that gives him his own identity. I 100 percent understand that.”

When a fan suggested in June that Bautista join fellow WWE stars Cena and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in a film, Bautista responded, “Nah I’m good!!” on Twitter. He later clarified his reaction by tweeting a group of photos that show the wide range of characters he has played in films like Guardians of the Galaxy and Blade Runner 2049. “I figured a visual reference might help. I’d just prefer not to be lumped in. Nothing personal,” he tweeted.

The Vacation Friends actor was not bothered by the comments and continued to praise Bautista to Esquire, calling him “one of nicest” and “most generous guys you’ll ever meet.” He added that there isn’t any “beef” between the two of them.

“He really just wants to be identified and recognized for his work. And I cannot fault him for that,” Cena said. “I applaud him for it. To be brave enough to say something like that kind of allows him to go forth on his own and I appreciate that.”

Watch the video below.