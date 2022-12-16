John Cho, Katherine Waterston to Star in ‘They Listen’ Horror Pic

John Cho and Katherine Waterston are set to star in They Listen, a horror pic from writer-director Chris Weitz, who was behind American Pie and About a Boy.

Blumhouse and Sony Pictures are backing the Depth of Field production that marks the 11th collaboration between Cho and Weitz. Story details are scarce, but They Listen is now shooting in Los Angeles ahead of a planned Aug. 25, 2023 theatrical release.

Cho recently starred in Don’t Make Me Go for Amazon Studios and the live action Netflix series Cowboy Bebop. He also starred in Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, the franchise reboot Star Trek, in the role of Hikaru Sulu, and in the horror follow-up The Grudge.

Waterston stars in Damien Chazelle’s upcoming Hollywood period epic Babylon, and the Sean Penn and Tye Sheridan thriller Black Flies. She also stars in the second season of HBO Perry Mason series and recently reprised her role as Tina Goldstein in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

Weitz co-wrote Antz and co-directed American Pie, which also starred Cho, and also writes and produces, sometimes with his brother Paul. He also wrote the screenplay for the first Star Wars stand-alone title, Rogue One, and also penned the script for the Idris Elba-starrer The Mountain Between Us.

Cho is represented by UTA and Arts Entertainment. Waterston is represented by UTA, Silver Lining Entertainment and Lark Management. Weitz is represented by UTA.