John Cornell, Paul Hogan Collaborator and Oscar-Nominated ‘Crocodile Dundee’ Screenwriter, Dies at 80

John Cornell (left) with Paul Hogan on the set of 1990's 'Almost an Angel'

John Cornell, the Australian actor, producer, director and Oscar-nominated screenwriter who worked often with countryman and Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan, has died. He was 80.

Cornell died Friday at his home at Byron Bay, New South Wales after battling Parkinson’s disease for two decades, his family announced.

“A classic Australian character, John Cornell made the lives he touched much richer, not only through donations, but also through his generosity of spirit, humour, humility and honour,” they said. “John sought equity and equality and fought for a fair go.”

A former newspaper journalist, Cornell was a producer on A Current Affair when Hogan, a rigger on the Sydney Harbour Bridge, appeared on the Nine Network program as a “man on the street” discussing the news of the day.

Cornell became Hogan’s manager, then appeared as his dim-witted pal Strop on The Paul Hogan Show, a sketch comedy series that premiered on the Seven Network in 1973.

“I was discovered by a few different people, but John was the one who knew what to do with me, otherwise I would have been back on the bridge, I’d say,” Hogan noted in 2018. “He saw potential in me that I didn’t see, or anyone else.”

“I was struck by his originality,” Cornell said in 1986. “I happen to think he’s the most talented entertainer that this country’s had.”

The pair also worked together on telefilms before Cornell produced Crocodile Dundee (1986) and co-wrote its Oscar-nominated screenplay with Hogan and Ken Shadie.

With Cornell and Hogan serving as the movie’s biggest individual investors, Crocodile Dundee raked in $330 million worldwide (about $770 million today) as the highest-grossing Australian-made film ever made. Only Top Gun grossed more in the U.S. that year.

Hogan returned as the good-natured outback adventurer Mick Dundee for Crocodile Dundee II (1988), which Cornell produced and directed. He did the same for another Hogan starrer, Almost an Angel (1990).

Before Crocodile Dundee, Cornell helped build Hogan’s worldwide profile when he negotiated a deal with the Australian Tourism Commission for the actor to star in the successful “shrimp on the barbie” ads that promoted their country as a great place to visit.

He served as best man when Hogan married his Crocodile Dundee co-star Linda Kozlowski in 1990.

Cornell also managed several cricket players, and in 1976 he brought to Nine owner Kerry Packer the idea for televised World Series Cricket matches.

Survivors include his third wife, television personality Delvene Delaney, whom he married in 1977 — she also was a regular on The Paul Hogan Show — and his daughters Melissa, Allira and Liana.