John Krasinski Inks First-Look Deal With Paramount

Ahead of the release of A Quiet Place Part II, John Krasinski and his Sunday Night banner have inked a first-look deal with Paramount Pictures.

Krasinski’s first Quiet Place film was a massive hit in 2018 for Paramount, grossing $341 million at the global box office. The studio fast-tracked a sequel, but the pic’s 2020 release was waylaid by the pandemic and theater closures. It will hit the big screen in North America on May 28 — the beginning of Memorial Day weekend — and launch on streaming service Paramount+ 45 days after that.

The next film to be made under the new Paramount pact will be an untitled feature — already dated for Nov. 17, 2023 — that will be written and directed by Krasinski and will star both him and Ryan Reynolds. (In recent days, Reynolds’ production company Maximum Effort also inked a first-look deal with Paramount.)

Sunday Night’s slate includes a new installment of the Quiet Place franchise from Mud director Jeff Nichols and thriller Apartment 7A from director Natalie Erika James.

“John Krasinski is the most formidable quadruple threat (writer, director, producer & star) out there, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to continue our collaboration with him, and his partners at Sunday Night,” said Paramount motion picture group president Emma Watts in a statement.

Added Krasinski, “I’m thrilled to be continuing my relationship with Paramount, who have been the most supportive partners throughout the creation of our A Quiet Place world and in the development of these new original stories that we can’t wait to tell.”

Krasinski is repped by WME and Schreck Rose.