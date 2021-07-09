John Slattery Reteams with Jon Hamm for Miramax’s ‘Fletch’ Comedy Reboot

- Share this article on Facebook
John Slattery, Ayden Mayeri, Lorenza Izzo and Annie Mumolo have joined the cast of Confess, Fletch, starring Jon Hamm and are now in production.
Mad Men alum Slattery is reteaming with Hamm for the reboot that closely follows the plot of the classic Gregory McDonald mystery novel series that inspired the 1980’s Chevy Chase films. Hamm stars as I.M.Fletcher, the hotshot investigative reporter played by Chase in the 1985 neo-noir comedy of the same name.
Mcdonald’s 11 mystery books, the first of which was published in 1974, center on Fletcher as he juggles writing exposes while avoiding headaches caused by his two ex-wives. Greg Mottola, known for comedies like Superbad and Arrested Development, is directing, with Zev Borow penning the screenplay.
Slattery’s credits include Spotlight, Iron Man 2 and Ant-Man. Lorenza Izzo appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. Actress and screenwriter Annie Mumolo earned an Oscar nomination for co-writing the box office hit Bridesmaids, and recently starred opposite that film’s co-writer Kristen Wiig in the titular role of Barb in Barb and Star Go to Vistas Del Mar.
The Fletch ensemble cast includes Marcia Gay Harden, Kyle MacLachlan and Roy Wood Jr. Bill Block, Connie Tavel and Hamm serve as producers on the film, while Mottola, David List, and Mark Kamine executive produce.
