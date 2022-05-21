Cannes: John Travolta Action-Thriller ‘American Metal’ Acquired by Saban

Saban Films has secured worldwide rights to newly-announced action thriller American Metal, starring John Travolta alongside Stephen Dorff (Blade, Immortals), Shiloh Fernandez (Evil Dead), Ashley Benson (Spring Breakers) and Kevin Dillon (Platoon, The Doors, Entourage).

Writer and first-time feature director Nicholas Maggio’s feature tells the story of a desperate and struggling family man who robs a pill mill. However, when the theft turns violent, he finds himself hunted by both the police and the Dixieland mafia.

American Metal was produced by 308 Entertainment’s Corey Large (The November Man, Kid Cannibis, Paradise City) and Bernie Gewissler (Dead Hipsters, Midnight in the Switchgrass) in association with Bondit Media Capital. The feature is the second film with Travolta and Dorff for 308 Entertainment’s Large, following the upcoming Saban release Paradise City.

Principal photography recently wrapped on American Metal in Georgia, with Saban Films planning a 2023 release.

Travolta, Dorff and Benson are repped by ICM Partners. Untitled Entertainment represents Fernandez. Large is repped by Scott Karp at Syndicate. The deal was negotiated by Shanan Becker and Bill Bromiley for Saban Films, Matthew Helderman for Bondit Media Capital and producer Corey Large.

Saban Films recently acquired the real-life WWII spy thriller Lives in Secret, starring Hugh Bonneville and Charlotte Gainsbourg; Ana Lily Amirpour’s Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon with Kate Hudson and Jeon Jong-seo; Brett Donowho’s western The Old Way, starring Nicolas Cage; and Adam Sigal’s reincarnation dark comedy Chariot with John Malkovich.