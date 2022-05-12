Nantucket Film Festival to Honor Barry Jenkins, John Turturro, Ramin Bahrani and Cooper Raiff (Exclusive)

The 2022 Nantucket Film Festival is set to honor Barry Jenkins, John Turturro, Ramin Bahrani and Cooper Raiff during its 27th edition, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Jenkins, who recently co-wrote and directed all 10 episodes of The Underground Railroad, will receive the Screenwriters Tribute Award. An Oscar winner for Moonlight, Jenkins is set to direct a follow-up to The Lion King for Disney and an Alvin Ailey biopic for Searchlight Pictures.

John Turturro will be honored with the Compass Rose Award for Career Achievement. The veteran actor’s credits include Do the Right Thing, Quiz Show, The Big Lebowski, The Jesus Rolls and The Batman. He currently stars in the Apple TV+ series Severance, with the series’ director and executive producer Ben Stiller set to present Turturro with the award.

Turturro will also present a staged reading of his new script, Howard Beach, which will be followed by a conversation with Turturro. He and Stiller will also participate in a screening of Severance and Q&A.

Bahrani will be honored with the special achievement documentary storytelling award. Oscar-nominated for best adapted screenplay for The White Tiger, Bahrani will screen 2nd Chance, about the life and legacy of the inventor of the bulletproof vest, at the festival.

Raiff, who wrote and directed and stars in Sundance sensation Cha Cha Real Smooth, will receive the New Voices in Screenwriting Award. The film, which also stars Dakota Johnson, will be released by Apple on June 17.

“It is with great honor that the Nantucket Film Festival is able to recognize, in-person, the incredible work of the industry’s screenwriters, storytellers, actors, and filmmakers,” said Nantucket Film Festival executive director Mystelle Brabbée. “This year we are thrilled to be recognizing the talented honorees John Turturro, Ramin Bahrani and Cooper Raiff for the impact their work has made on American cinema. We are also thrilled to be singling out a truly gifted voice in Hollywood, Barry Jenkins, with our Screenwriter Tribute Award.”

The Nantucket Film Festival also announced a number of programs and panel discussions. There will be an extended “Morning Coffee With…” featuring Chris Matthews interviewing Peter Farrelly and George Pelecanos.

And the festival has launched an initiative to showcase environmentally focused films called the Green Carpet Cinema, which will promote films and conversations about ways to support sustainability and address climate change.

As well, the festival will host a screenwriters roundtable with Jenkins, Bahrani and Lulu Wang; a Women Behind the Words panel talk about the gender and equality shift in films, TV and the arts; and the return of “Late Night Storytelling.”

The 2022 Nantucket Film Festival, which kicks off with Fire of Love and closes with Linoleum, is set to run from June 22-27.