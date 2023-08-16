John Waters Exhibition, Screenings of Agnès Varda and Fleischer Films, Coming to Academy Museum in Fall

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Flipboard
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
A new exhibition about “trash filmmaker” John Waters and new screening series featuring the work of French New Wave grandmother Agnès Varda and freshly scanned and restored Fleischer cartoon shorts are coming this fall to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.
The Los Angeles institution will also mark its second birthday by offering complimentary admission to all visitors on Saturday, Sept. 30.
“This fall’s slate of programs at the Academy Museum are designed to tell immersive and dynamic stories of moviemaking for visitors of all ages and abilities,” Amy Homma, chief audience officer of the Academy Museum, said in a statement. “Visitors can experience the John Waters: Pope of Trash exhibition, then join us for Drag Queen Story Hour to see kid-friendly live scene-readings from his films. Or visit the Director’s Inspiration gallery to view some of Agnès Varda’s personal artifacts before making their way to the theater to see the pieces come together on the big screen. And of course, we’re also thrilled to continue our successful Weekend Shortcuts series with a new focus on Fleischer cartoon shorts — a free and family-friendly way to experience animated shorts made almost a century ago!”
Related Stories
Film screenings series will kick off Sept. 1 with Yasujurō Ozu in Color: The Final Six Films, a screening of Ozu’s six films shot in color, and will be followed by Enter the VardaVerse: Afternoons in Paris starting Sept. 3, New Italian Cinema/Nuovo Cinema Italiano on Sept. 6, John Waters: Pope of Trash on Sept. 17 and Ennio Morricone: Essential Scores from a Movie Maestro on Oct. 6.
The Waters exhibition will launch Sept. 17, with the mustachioed man himself in attendance. It will begin with an ultra-rare silent screening of 1968’s Eat Your Makeup, accompanied by live commentary from Waters, and a 35mm screening of 1994’s Serial Mom. The filmmaker will also participate in a book signing and meet-and-greet. And there will be a Drag Queen Story Hour featuring a reading of scenes from some of his most iconic films.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
Sarajevo Film Festival
Sarajevo Film Festival Says Serbian Company “Breached Trust” by Screening Footage of Controversial WWII Drama ‘Heroes of Halyard’
-
Theater Camp
‘Theater Camp’ Costume Designer Michelle J. Li on Pursuing Hollywood, Designing Custom T-Shirts for Ben Platt
-
-
Toronto Film Festival
Talking Heads Concert Pic ‘Stop Making Sense’ to Screen at Toronto Film Festival
-