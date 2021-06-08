Bill Skarsgard in Talks for ‘John Wick 4’

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Bill Skarsgard is in talks for the upcoming John Wick film.
The fourth installment in the Lionsgate franchise will see Keanu Reeves return as a formerly retired hitman who finds himself stripped of the protection from a shadowy international assassins guild.
Chad Stahelski is returning to direct from a script by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch.
The plan is to film the fourth and fifth John Wick features back-to-back. John Wick 4 is now scheduled for a Memorial Day weekend release on May 27, 2022 after being pushed back a year from May 21, 2021 due to the pandemic. (The first three movies have generated over $579 million worldwide.)
Skarsgard’s upcoming projects include Naked Singularity, starring John Boyega and Olivia Cooke, and period adventure thriller Emporor.
Collider was the first to report the news.
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
Heat Vision
‘Sweet Tooth’ Showrunner Jim Mickle to Direct Fantasy ‘God Country’ for Legendary (Exclusive)
-
-
Next Big Thing
Next Big Thing: Leslie Grace on Debut ‘In the Heights’ Role and Her Emotional Dance Scene With Corey Hawkins
-
Heat Vision
‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Unveils All-Star Voice Cast with Kevin Hart, John Krasinski, Kate McKinnon and More
-
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day