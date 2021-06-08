×
Bill Skarsgard in Talks for ‘John Wick 4’

The latest installment in the Lionsgate franchise is set for a Memorial Day weekend release in 2022.

Bill Skarsgard
Bill Skarsgard Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Acura

Bill Skarsgard is in talks for the upcoming John Wick film.

The fourth installment in the Lionsgate franchise will see Keanu Reeves return as a formerly retired hitman who finds himself stripped of the protection from a shadowy international assassins guild.

Chad Stahelski is returning to direct from a script by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch.

The plan is to film the fourth and fifth John Wick features back-to-back. John Wick 4 is now scheduled for a Memorial Day weekend release on May 27, 2022 after being pushed back a year from May 21, 2021 due to the pandemic. (The first three movies have generated over $579 million worldwide.)

Skarsgard’s upcoming projects include Naked Singularity, starring John Boyega and Olivia Cooke, and period adventure thriller Emporor.

Collider was the first to report the news.

