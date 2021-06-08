Bill Skarsgard in Talks for ‘John Wick 4’

Bill Skarsgard is in talks for the upcoming John Wick film.

The fourth installment in the Lionsgate franchise will see Keanu Reeves return as a formerly retired hitman who finds himself stripped of the protection from a shadowy international assassins guild.

Chad Stahelski is returning to direct from a script by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch.

The plan is to film the fourth and fifth John Wick features back-to-back. John Wick 4 is now scheduled for a Memorial Day weekend release on May 27, 2022 after being pushed back a year from May 21, 2021 due to the pandemic. (The first three movies have generated over $579 million worldwide.)

Skarsgard’s upcoming projects include Naked Singularity, starring John Boyega and Olivia Cooke, and period adventure thriller Emporor.

Collider was the first to report the news.