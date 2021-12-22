‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Delays Release to 2023

John Wick: Chapter 4 has hunted down another new release date.

Lionsgate announced Wednesday that it is pushing back the Keanu Reeves-starring action film by almost a year, from May 27, 2022, to March 24, 2023.

The film was originally set to hit the big screen May 21, 2021, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lionsgate shared the news in a video posted to its social media channels, along with the written message, “Be seeing you.”

Chad Stahelski, who directed the first three John Wick movies, is returning to helm a script from Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. The three previous films about the once-retired hitman have brought in over $579 million at the worldwide box office.

In its old date of May 27, 2022, John Wick 4 would have opened opposite Top Gun: Maverick over Memorial Day weekend.

The most recent installment in the franchise was John Wick: Chapter 3, which hit theaters in May 2019 and also starred Halle Berry and Laurence Fishburne.

This announcement comes as Hollywood, not to mention the world at large, is grappling with a surge in COVID-19 cases linked to the omicron variant. Thus far, film release dates have not been impacted by the latest spike, but live events and in-person gatherings have been impacted, right as the industry enters the peak of Academy Awards season.