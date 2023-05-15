Cannes: ‘John Wick’ Heavies Scott Adkins and Marko Zaror Join ‘Diablo’

Scott Adkins and Marko Zaror, who played, respectively, the heavies Killa and Chidi in John Wick 4, will reunite in the upcoming action film Diablo.

Chilean director Ernesto Díaz Espinoza, known for such action films as The Fist of the Condor and Redemer, is set to direct Diablo from a screenplay by Mat Sansom. Diablo is being set up as a co-production between Film Mode Entertainment and Wonder Street, with Film Mode handling foreign sales, and collaborating with Wonder for domestic. The filmmakers will hold a buyers presentation for the project in Cannes on May 15.

Adkins will play Kris Chaney, a recently released ex-convict embarking on a perilous mission. He kidnaps Elisa, the daughter of a powerful gangster, which puts him in danger. Zaror will portray El Corvo, a psychopathic killer seeking revenge against Vincent’s family.

Diablo is currently in pre-production and will shoot Chile, the home country of Zaror and Espinoza.

“Audiences are going to be blown away by some of the most unbelievable action sequences they will have ever seen,” said producer Clay Epstein. “The realistic way Ernesto shoots stunts mixed with Scott and Marco’s insane talent is going to thrill the fans beyond their wildest dreams.”

The project also reunites producer Craig Baumgarten with Adkins, following the pair’s collaboration on Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning (2012) and Accident Man (2018).