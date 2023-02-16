‘John Wick 4’ Trailer Teases Baba Yaga and New Pup as Keanu Reeves Fights for Freedom Across the Globe

The final trailer for John Wick 4 promises the franchise’s latest installment will be a real hit.

Released by Lionsgate on Thursday, the newest look at the Chad Stahelski-directed movie offers a different spin from the family affair of past trailers, opting to instead focus on Reeves’ fight for freedom as he faces new and old enemies across the globe.

Beyond teasing new sword and guns fights, as well as horse and car chases, the minute-and-a-half teaser gives a special nod to the Baba Yaga and a brand new pup.

“The only way John Wick will ever have freedom and peace is in death,” a voiceover promises.

“And so it begins,” Ian McShane’s Winston declares.

The fourth chapter in the John Wick series, sees Reeves beloved hitman uncovering a path to defeating the High Table, but before freedom can be earned, he has to face off with a family of new enemies, including one whose powerful global alliances turn old friends into foes.

Produced by Stahelski, Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, the movie also stars Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama and Scott Adkins. Reeves executive produces alongside Louise Rosner, David Leitch and Michael Paseornek.

In a recent cover story for Wired featuring the John Wick 4 director and its star, Stahelski and Reeves spoke about the creative sandbox of the franchise, with the actor teasing that like The Matrix, the upcoming movie is also about “the idea of freedom, the idea of choice with rules and consequences.”

“How are you trying to break out of the system?” he said. “John Wick has got a cool thing because everyone is bad. They’re bad people. But they’re also super moral and ethical. Well, not even ethical, but there’s a code.”

Stahelski also spoke about the film’s decision to avoid using VFX for its fights and stunt choreography, an element that Reeves says puts the movie “out on the edge.”

“We’re not, like, at war with VFX. It’s super handy, it’s a great tool. But you can’t beat the blood, sweat, and tears of real people,” he said. “And sometimes what we have in our heads doesn’t work, so we have to change it. You can’t rehearse 40 cars driving around in a parking lot, you gotta get it on the day. You don’t know what’s going to happen, so there’s a little desperation. Some of the best moments we’ve had in all four movies are — if not accidental, they’re incidental. It’s the imperfection that makes it special.”

John Wick 4 releases in theaters on March 24.