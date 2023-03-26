‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Annihilates ‘Shazam 2’ With $73.5M U.S. Box Office Opening

Baba Yaga, aka John Wick, has delivered once again.

Action pic John Wick: Chapter 4 slashed up the weekend box office with a huge $73.5 million domestic opening from 3,855 theaters after earning glowing reviews and an A CinemaScore from audiences. Globally, it debuted to a resounding $64 million from 71 markets for a global start of $137.5 million, a series record on all fronts.

In North America, the fourth installment in the marquee Lionsgate action franchise easily bested the $56.8 million opening of 2019’s John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum. It also marks Lionsgate’s biggest domestic opening of the pandemic era, as well as one of the best so far of 2023.

To boot, according to Lionsgate, it joins a select few films that have set a franchise record in their fourth outing or only nine in the past 40 years.

Internationally, the movie opened No. 1 in every market. The U.K. led with $6.7 million, 56 percent ahead of John Wick 3.

Keanu Reeves once again stars as the expert assassin nicknamed Baba Yaga.

John Wick 4‘s performance was fueled by males, who made up nearly 70 percent of ticket buyers, while more than 55 percent of the audience was between ages 18-34, according to PostTrak. And the movie accounted for more than 60 percent of all foot traffic, per EntTelligence.

Imax and premium large format screens delivered a whopping 38 percent of the gross.

One challenge: John Wick 4′s running time is two hours and 49 minutes, meaning fewer show times.

Directed by Chad Stahelski, the film is jam-packed with the usual mayhem, violence, balletic physicality and morbid humor that have come to define the action franchise. The cast also features Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Rina Sawayama, Ian McShane and the late Lance Reddick, who died earlier this month. The film is produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Stahelski.

Internationally, the movie debuts this weekend in 71 territories worldwide, including the U.K., Germany, Australia, France, Italy, Spain and Mexico.

John Wick 4 — a Thunder Road Films/87eleven entertainment production — easily annihilated Shazam! Fury of the Gods, now in its second weekend.

From New Line and DC, Shazam 2 fell a steep 68 percent to $9.7 million in its second weekend in more bad news for the kid-friendly superhero pic. The film’s 10-day domestic gross through Sunday is $46.3 million. Overseas, it pulled in $12.1 million from 77 markets for a tepid tally of $56.1 million and $102.4 million globally.

Paramount and Spyglass’ Scream VI placed No. 3 with a hearty $8.4 million for a domestic tally of $90.4 and $139.3 million worldwide.

MGM’s Creed III followed at No. 4 with a strong $8.36 million for a domestic total of $140.9 million through Sunday. Overseas, it has earned north of $100 million for MGM and partner Warner Bros. International. The film, directed by and returning Michael B. Jordan, co-stars Jonathan Majors, who was arrested Saturday after being accused of assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute, the New York Police Department said in a statement.

65, from Sony, rounded out the top five with an estimated $3.4 million for a subdued domestic cume of $27.9 million and $49 million globally, followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania with $2.4 million (Majors also stars in that film).

The Marvel and Disney pic’s domestic tally is a disappointing $209.9 million at the end of its sixth weekend.