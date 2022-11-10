Keanu Reeves Fights a New Enemy in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Trailer

- Share this article on Facebook
Keanu Reeves clearly kept the fight coordinators busy on the John Wick: Chapter 4 film set based on the latest trailer for the Lionsgate release set for March 23, 2023.
In franchise director Chad Stahelski’s latest outing, Reeves’ John Wick uncovers a path to defeating The High Table where he must face off in single combat at sunrise against a new enemy, Bill Skarsgård’s Marquis de Gramont.
“A new day is dawning. No ideas, no rules, no management,” de Gramont tells Reeves at one point. The Thunder Road Films / 87eleven production has Wick fighting yet again with guns, knives and nunchucks, and facing off in John Wick 4 from speeding cars and on horseback, all the while suffering for his freedom.
Lionsgate’s John Wick franchise has been a worldwide box office performer propelled by Reeves doing much of his own stunt work and fight choreography alongside Stahelski, whom he met on The Matrix franchise.
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum became the highest-grossing film in the action series. The film grossed $181 million at the global box office, surpassing John Wick: Chapter 2‘s $171.5 million and the original John Wick, which ended its 2014 run with $88.7 million worldwide.
John Wick: Chapter 4 also stars Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins and Ian McShane. Shay Hatten and Michael Finch co-wrote the screenplay, which is being produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Stahelski. Reeves and Louise Rosner serve as executive producers.
