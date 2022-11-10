×
Keanu Reeves Fights a New Enemy in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Trailer

Wick faces off in another gun and knives fest, this time against Bill Skarsgård’s villain character Marquis de Gramont to defeat The High Table and win his freedom.

John Wick Parabellum Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves as John Wick Everett


Keanu Reeves clearly kept the fight coordinators busy on the John Wick: Chapter 4 film set based on the latest trailer for the Lionsgate release set for March 23, 2023.

In franchise director Chad Stahelski’s latest outing, Reeves’ John Wick uncovers a path to defeating The High Table where he must face off in single combat at sunrise against a new enemy, Bill Skarsgård’s Marquis de Gramont.

“A new day is dawning. No ideas, no rules, no management,” de Gramont tells Reeves at one point. The Thunder Road Films / 87eleven production has Wick fighting yet again with guns, knives and nunchucks, and facing off in John Wick 4 from speeding cars and on horseback, all the while suffering for his freedom.

Lionsgate’s John Wick franchise has been a worldwide box office performer propelled by Reeves doing much of his own stunt work and fight choreography alongside Stahelski, whom he met on The Matrix franchise.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum became the highest-grossing film in the action series. The film grossed $181 million at the global box office, surpassing John Wick: Chapter 2‘s $171.5 million and the original John Wick, which ended its 2014 run with $88.7 million worldwide.

John Wick: Chapter 4 also stars Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins and Ian McShane. Shay Hatten and Michael Finch co-wrote the screenplay, which is being produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Stahelski. Reeves and Louise Rosner serve as executive producers.

