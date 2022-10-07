‘John Wick’, ‘Sonic’ Creatives Partner for Banner Story Kitchen

Derek Kolstad, the writer-creator of the John Wick franchise, Sonic the Hedgehog producer Dmitri M. Johnson, and former APA partner Mike Goldberg are joining forces for a new production banner, Story Kitchen.

The shingle will focus on producing hopeful franchise fare. Said the trio in a joint statement, “After having spent the last several years working together and admiring one another’s storytelling chops, energy, taste, and ideas, we collectively came to the same conclusion: That the only way to double down on cooking up the most amazing franchises and worlds possible – was for us to unite as one.”

Dan Jevons, Tim Stevenson and Howard Bliss, previously of Johnson’s dj2, will be joining the new company in senior leadership roles.

Story Kitchen will be repped by APA, along with Abrahams & Sheppard and Behr Abramson.

“Derek and Dmitri with Mike have defined how to create, popularize, and expand the modern franchise across multiple platforms. Their best is yet to come, so naturally we are thrilled to represent Story Kitchen and assist them on their journey, which we know will be historic!” said APA president Jim Osborne and head of content development Kyle Loftus. (Goldberg’s clients are expected to remain at APA.)