Ian McShane Joins Ana de Armas in Lionsgate’s ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’ (Exclusive)

Ian McShane has booked a return visit to the Continental Hotel.

The actor is set to star opposite Ana de Armas in Ballerina, Lionsgate’s feature set in the universe of the John Wick action movies.

McShane will reprise his role as Winston, the manager of the Continental, the fan favorite hotel for assassins which houses its own set of rules and consequences for breaking them.

Production began Monday with Len Wiseman in the director’s chair and Shay Hatten at the keyboard. Plot details involve a young woman with killer skills who uses said skills to get revenge when her family is killed by hitmen.

Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Wick director Chad Stahelski are producing.

Brady Fujikawa and Chelsea Kujawa are overseeing the project for Lionsgate.

McShane has become a steady hand in the Keanu Reeves-led Wick movies, bringing a steely calmness at the center of a hail of bullets and whirlwind of fists. The actor is also reprising Winston in John Wick: Chapter 4, which will be released in theaters worldwide March 23, 2023.

McShane was recently seen as Mr. Wednesday in the Starz Neil Gaiman series American Gods, on which he also acted as exec producer. He also recently voiced a role in Netflix’s animated film My Father’s Dragon.

He is repped by CAA, Independent Talent Group, Gallant Management, and Sloane Offer.