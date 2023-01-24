×
John Williams Beats His Own Record as Most Oscar-Nominated Living Person

The legendary composer received his 53rd Academy Award nomination for his work on Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' on Tuesday.

John Williams
John Williams Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Composer John Williams beat his own record of being the most Oscar-nominated person alive on Tuesday for his work on The Fabelmans, garnering his 53rd Academy Award nomination as part of the 95th Academy Awards.

Williams only trails the late Walt Disney, who holds the records for most wins (22) and most nominations (59) for an individual in Academy Awards history. Disney won his first competitive Oscar at the 5th Academy Awards in 1932 for Flowers and Trees.

In a statement following his nomination, Williams said, “I’m very grateful to the Academy for their kind recognition, and I’m enormously grateful to Steven Spielberg for offering me the opportunity to compose the score for this very special and personal film.”  

Williams’ first nomination was in 1968 for Valley of the Dolls, and he has won five times since, the first time in 1972 for Fiddler on the Roof. His other wins include Jaws in 1976, Star Wars in 1978, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial in 1983 and Schindler’s List in 1994. Of course, his other credits include Jurassic Park, the Indiana Jones series and the first three Harry Potter films.

The Fabelmans was nominated in the best score category alongside All Quiet on the Western Front, Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical film The Fabelmans received seven nominations in total, including best supporting actor for Judd Hirsch, best leading actress for Michelle Williams, best directing, best picture, best production design and best original screenplay.

You can see the full list of nominations here.

