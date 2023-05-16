Johnny Depp Hits Cannes Red Carpet as Fest Officially Opens With ‘Jeanne du Barry’ Premiere

The fever surrounding this year’s Cannes Film Festival finally broke on Tuesday evening as the 76th edition kicked off in the South of France by hosting Johnny Depp and his opening night film from Maïwenn, Jeanne du Barry.

There’s wild anticipation every year ahead of the official rolling out the red carpet in front of the Palais des Festivals, but this year’s hype hit another level due to swirls surrounding both the actor and the filmmaker, who also stars as the favored mistress of 18th century monarch Louis X, played by Depp. The film, Depp and #Cannes2023 all were trending topics on Twitter by early Tuesday afternoon as debates continued to rage — online and off — over the film’s inclusion in the lineup.

Depp arrived at precisely 7 p.m. in a ponytail and sunglasses and flanked security detail while he signed autographs and posed for pictures with excited fans for more than five minutes. On a balcony above the street, a sign read “Viva Johnny” as people shouted his name over and over. For the actor, Cannes marked his first red carpet outing since the Rome Film Festival in 2021, and it’s his first major appearance amid a comeback after years of legal wrangling and a messy divorce with ex-wife Amber Heard, one that included allegations of domestic violence and two high-profile defamation lawsuits.

Maïwenn, a Cannes jury prize winner for her 2011 drama Polisse and an outspoken critic of the #MeToo movement, faced her own share of controversy as of late after allegations surfaced that she grabbed the head of journalist Edwy Plenel and spit on him while he was dining at a Paris restaurant. Plenel published an investigation regarding sexual abuse allegations against filmmaker Luc Besson, who happens to be Maïwenn’s ex-husband. She confirmed the allegations during a TV talk show appearance last week.

None of that came up during Depp’s brief interview with a French journalist right upon arriving on the red carpet. Up first, Depp joked about speaking French in the film by saying that he was “hiding my French teacher.” He praised Maïwenn as a filmmaker by saying that her “vision of the entire film was incredibly consistent” throughout production. “She’s mighty,” he continued, adding that she was also flexible in her process and open to trying different options. “I thought she did a beautiful job on set.”

The Jeanne du Barry team: Pauline Pollmann, Diego Le Fur, filmmaker and star Maïwenn, Johnny Depp, Pierre Richard, Benjamin Lavernhe, Pascal Greggory and Melvil Poupaud. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The film not only opened the Cannes Film Festival, it also opened today in cinemas across France. The Hollywood Reporter obtained a flyer that French feminists are distributing outside the opening ceremony and at some French cinemas. The lengthy letter recounts the allegations against Depp and the legal tug-of-war with Heard and calls upon the industry to shed power dynamics.

“Choosing to open the world’s most prestigious film festival with an attacker waving at the crowd on the red carpet … conveys a clear, devastating message. In 2023, the voices of victims and their allies continue to be questioned, ignored and silenced by others. We ask for a responsible film industry that is willing to get rid of dynamics of power. We demand that the cinema that defends the ideas and values we hold dear does so not only in its narratives and representations, but also in the way it is made and screened.”

Opening night at #Cannes2023 is underway featuring the Johnny Depp film Jeanne du Barry. Theaters throughout France are showing the movie tonight. This is a flyer being distributed at some of them. pic.twitter.com/P4nkv6AECS — Rebecca Keegan (@ThatRebecca) May 16, 2023

It’s not the only story of the night. Michael Douglas turned up to the festivities to receive an honorary Palme d’or in recognition of his career and contributions to cinema. He was joined by wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and their daughter, Carys. More to come on that when Douglas takes the stage to accept as the ceremony is now underway.

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones and their daughter. Douglas is on hand to receive an honorary Palme d'Or #Cannes2023 pic.twitter.com/YSmDYvyFcD — Rebecca Keegan (@ThatRebecca) May 16, 2023

As always, the opening ceremony was packed with international movie stars and filmmakers, models and French glitterati. Among those making their way up the Palais steps were Catherine Deneuve, Helen Mirren, Uma Thurman (with son Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke), Elle Fanning, Mads Mikkelsen, Guardians of the Galaxy star Pom Klementieff, Fan Bingbing, Farhana Bodi, Alessandra Ambrosio, Xavier Dolan, Hofit Galan, Fagun Thakrar, Jiang Megjie, Guan Xiaotong, Simona Tabasco, Cindy Bruna and more.

This year’s competition jury also walked together, including president Ruben Östlund, Brie Larson, Paul Dano, Titane-directing Palme d’Or winner Julia Ducournau, I Am Not a Witch breakout filmmaker Rungano Nyoni, actor Denis Ménochet, Argentinian director Damián Szifron, Afghani-born, French-based filmmaker Atig Ranimi, and Moroccan director Maryam Touzani. So did members of the Un Certain Regard jury including president John C. Reilly, Davy Chou, Alice Winocour, Paula Beer and Emilie Dequenne.

During Tuesday’s jury press conference, Cannes newbie Larson fielded a question from Variety about Depp and whether she would see the out of competition Jeanne du Barry. As an advocate for sexual assault survivors and former member of the Time’s Up advisory board, Larson said, “You’ll see if I see it, and I don’t know how I’ll feel about it if I do.”

Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremaux was more direct during his press conference on Monday ahead of the official opening, saying, “To tell you the truth, in my life, I only have one rule: It’s the freedom of thinking, and the freedom of speech and act within a legal framework. If Johnny Depp had been banned from acting in a film, or the film was banned we wouldn’t be here talking about it…this [controversy] came up once the film was announced at Cannes,” said Fremaux, who then said he paid no attention to Depp’s divorce and the media spectacle of the defamation trials.

“I’m the last person to be able to discuss all this. If there’s one person in this world who didn’t find the least interest in this very publicized trial [against Heard], it’s me. I don’t know what it’s about. I care about Johnny Depp as an actor.”

More to come.

(L to R) Members of the Jury Paul Dano, Denis Ménochet, Brie Larson, President of the Jury Ruben Östlund, Damian Szifron, Julia Ducournau, Atiq Rahimi and Maryam Touzani Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

(L to R) Members of the Jury Un Certain Regard Davy Chou, Paula Beer, Alice Winocour, Émilie Dequenne and President of the Jury John C. Reilly. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images