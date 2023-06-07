×
Johnny Depp’s Cannes Starrer ‘Jeanne du Barry’ Lands Domestic Distribution  

Maïwenn co-stars and directs the period drama about Jeanne Vaubernier, the last mistress of King Louis XV.

Jeanne du Barry
Maïwenn and Johnny Depp in Jeanne du Barry, directed by Maïwenn Stephanie Branchu/Why Not Productions

Jeanne du Barry, the opening night from this year’s Cannes Film Festival that stars embattled actor Johnny Depp, will get a North American release.

Vertical has landed the domestic rights to the period drama, which was directed by and co-stars Maïwenn. Depp play King Louis XV and the film follows his relationship with Jeanne Vaubernier, a working-class woman who rises to the level of the king’s mistress.

North American release plans, including theatrical, are not yet confirmed.

The $22 million budgeted feature, which was shot on location in France, including Versailles, has proven successful at the French box office with 401,481 admissions (or $2.56 million U.S.) in its first week of play, the best showing in a decade for a Cannes opening-night film in the country, according to French distributor Le Pacte.

Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, Melvil Poupaud and Pascal Greggory also star in the movie. Teddy Lussi-Modeste and Nicolas Livecchi co-wrote the film with Maïwenn. Pascal Caucheteux and Grégoire Sorlat produced along with Maïwenn. Financing came from Red Sea Film Foundation; Goodfellas negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.

Jeanne du Barry was seen as a controversial choice to open the Cannes Film Festival. Depp has been in a years-long legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, which includes allegations of domestic violence, during which time he has largely remained off-screen and away from red carpet events. Two high-profile defamation lawsuits have played out in public, one of which served Depp a victory this December.

At Cannes, Depp and Jeanne du Barry were met with a warm reception, including scores of fans out the Grand Lumiere theater and a prolonged standing ovation for the films.

The Hollywood Reporter review of the film reads, “It has a great setting, with many scenes shot in and around the real Palace of Versailles, and a great setup, with du Barry’s rags-to-riches-to-Roi Louis XV biography providing the main plot. But once all of that’s in place, Maïwenn doesn’t really do much with it.”

