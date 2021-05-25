Johnny Knoxville Addresses Bam Margera’s ‘Jackass 4’ Accusations

Johnny Knoxville has broken his silence on accusations from Jackass co-star Bam Margera.

In a GQ profile by Sam Schube published on Tuesday, the 50-year-old actor and stuntman opened up a bit about an ongoing feud between the Jackass production and Margera, who has been in and out of rehab a number of times.

Margera has been a somewhat regular fixture on TMZ of late, bashing Knoxville — and everyone else involved with Jackass 4, including director Jeff Tremaine — after he was fired from the picture. Apparently, Margera broke his contract due to mandates related to his substance abuse. Margera later claimed the expectations were not fair, and likened the situation to “torture.” Knoxville had kept quiet but spoke about the matter a bit with the magazine.

“We want Bam to be happy and healthy and get the help he needs,” Knoxville said. “We tried to push that along. I think that’s all I really want to say about it.” He later added, “I don’t want to get into a public back-and-forth with Bam. I just want him to get better.”

Schube says he contacted Margera, who confirmed he was booted off the picture. “It hurts my heart,” Margera told Schube, “because I’ve waited 10 years for this.” Margera was a part of the original MTV series and appeared in the previous three Jackass films.