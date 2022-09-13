‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ Casts Jacob Lofland in Key Arkham Asylum Role (Exclusive)

Rising actor Jacob Lofland has nabbed a key role in Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to the Oscar-winning and billion-dollar grossing film Joker that starred Joaquin Phoenix and was directed by Todd Phillips.

Phoenix and Phillips are back in their respective roles for the new project, centered on the infamous Batman villain, and are being joined by Lady Gaga, Brendan Gleeson, and Catherine Keener on the calls sheet.

Plot details are being kept tied in a straight jacket, but it is believed to be set in part in Arkham Asylum, the insane asylum frequented by many of Batman’s villains in the comics. The project also has a musical component. Additionally, the title references a medical term for an identical or similar mental disorder that affects two or more individuals.

In a key supporting role, Lofland will play an inmate at the asylum who develops a relationship with Arthur Fleck, aka The Joker.

Phillips wrote the script with Joker co-writer Scott Silver. Production us due to begin November with shoots in Los Angeles and New York.

Warner Bros. has set an Oct. 4, 2024 release.

Lofland made his debut opposite Matthew McConaughey and Tye Sheridan in the 2013 indie hit, Mud, and he was a supporting player in the Maze Runner movie franchise, playing the character Aris. Lofland also played the younger version of the character played by Pierce Brosnan in the Western series, The Son, which ran two seasons AMC.

He is repped by APA and Entertainment 360.