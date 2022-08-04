Lady Gaga Joins Joaquin Phoenix in Todd Phillips’ ‘Joker’ Sequel

Lady Gaga has made it official. She’ll be starring opposite Joaquin Phoenix in director Todd Phillips’ sequel to Joker, the Oscar-winning, $1 billion-grossing, 2019 Warner Bros. hit based on the DC villain. In June, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that the musician was in early talks to join the sequel, which will be a musical.

On Thursday, Gaga took to her Twitter account to raise the curtain on her appearance in Joker 2 — now called Joker: Folie à deux — alongside Phoenix with a short animated teaser.

Phillips has been writing the script with Joker co-writer Scott Silver and Warner Bros. has given a green light. Warner Bros. has set an Oct. 4, 2024 release date.

Details on Gaga’s character are still under wraps. Joker is known for his on-and-off-again abusive relationship with Harley Quinn, his psychiatrist at the Arkham Asylum mental institution who falls in love with him and becomes his sidekick and partner in crime.

Phillips previously produced A Star Is Born, the 2018 remake that starred Joker producer Bradley Cooper and Gaga.

It is unclear whether Phillips and company are using other DC characters or striking out on their own, as they did in many instances with the first movie.