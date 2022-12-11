Todd Phillips Reveals First Look at ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ as Sequel Begins Production

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
The Joker is back as production begins for Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to the Oscar-winning 2019 film.
Director Todd Phillips shared a photo to his Instagram on Saturday of Joaquin Phoenix in character as Arthur Fleck with the caption: “Day 1. Our boy. #joker.”
At this point, the sequel is expected to star Phoenix, Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, Zazie Beetz as Sophie Dumond, Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener.
The film comes after Phillips’ Joker, which was a box-office hit, grossed $1 billion. The Warner Bros. sensation based on the DC villain also won two Oscars, including Phoenix taking home best performance by an actor in a leading role.
Related Stories
While the plot for the sequel is unknown, Phillips wrote the script with Joker co-writer Scott Silver. The first film followed an aspiring stand-up comedian who worked as a clown and suffered from mental health issues. As times got tough, he began to spiral, leading him to take on the iconic Joker persona. A hint for the sequel could also be in the name, Folie à Deux, which references a medical term for an identical or similar mental disorder impacting two or more people, usually the members of a close family.
In 2019, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that the filmmaker would return to write a Joker sequel and later reported that Phillips may be an advisor of some sort on future DC projects for Warner Bros.
Joker: Folie à Deux is set to be released in theaters on Oct. 4, 2024.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
-
MoMa
Guillermo del Toro Talks “Political Notions” of Monsters and the “Power of Art to Heal” During MoMA Film Benefit Career Tribute
-
Heat Vision
James Gunn Calls Superman “Huge Priority,” Debunks Speculation About His Feelings Toward Henry Cavill
-
Awards
Michelle Yeoh Accepts Santa Barbara Film Fest’s Kirk Douglas Award: “You Can’t Let Fear Stop You”
-
Sharon Stone
Reporter’s Notebook: Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Fest Comes Into Its Own With Sharp, Star-Studded Second Edition