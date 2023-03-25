×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Lady Gaga Debuts Harley Quinn Look in ‘Joker’ Sequel Set Photos

The star was photographed filming a crowd scene for Todd Phillips' 'Joker: Folie à Deux' ahead of its 2024 release.

Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn on the Joker sequel set
Lady Gaga Raymond Hall/GC Images

Lady Gaga is not kidding around when it comes to bringing her Joker: Folie à Deux character to life.

The star was photographed Saturday during the New York City shoot for filmmaker Todd Phillips’ sequel to his Oscar-winning 2019 hit, Joker. Gaga is believed to be playing DC’s Harley Quinn, and the images, which offer the first look at the actress in costume and full makeup for her role, appear to back this up.

In the pics, Gaga gets an escort from Gotham police officers in a large crowd scene. Apparent protesters fill the surrounding area, some of whom hold signs with such messages as “Free Joker” and “Joker Marry Me.”

Related Stories

Olivia De Havilland, James Cagney, and Rita Hayworth in THE STRAWBERRY BLONDE, 1941
TV

Every Film on TCM in April Will Be From Warner Bros.

Ezra Miller in Flash and Tom Cruise
Movies

Tom Cruise Has Seen 'The Flash' ... and He Loved It (Exclusive)

Phillips first offered a look at Gaga in character when he posted a close-up image to Instagram on Feb. 14 of the performer holding co-star Joaquin Phoenix’s face. “Happy Valentine’s Day,” the director captioned the post at the time.

Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn on the Joker sequel set
Lady Gaga shoots ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ on March 25. Raymond Hall/GC Images

The filmmaker had previously announced in December that shooting had commenced by sharing a photo of Phoenix in character. The actor, who earned a best actor Oscar for the 2019 film, reprises his role of Arthur Fleck in the follow-up that has a script from Phillips and Scott Silver.

Warner Bros.Joker focused on Fleck, an aspiring comedian battling mental health issues, and went on to gross $1 billion. The follow-up’s title, Folie à Deux, refers to a medical term for a mental disorder that affects two or more people, often belonging to the same family.

The forthcoming film will be one of the DC Elseworlds titles, along with Matt Reeves’ The Batman sequel, set to exist outside of the shared-universe slate that is currently in the works from recently instated DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Warner Bros. is set to release Joker: Folie à Deux on Oct. 4, 2024.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad